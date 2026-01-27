Episcopal Church Shuns Robert E. Lee Birthday Floral Tribute

(Save Southern Heritage) - A member has submitted this disturbing report. It appears that the family Church of Robert E. Lee isn’t even willing to accept Church flowers for him now.

This report came in from the Tampa, Florida area after a member purchased flowers for the church in memory of Robert E. Lee’s birthday, January 19, 2026.

After placing the order, they received this message from the Priest:

“I wanted to reach out to you regarding your request to sponsor flowers for this Sunday in honor of Gen. Robert E. Lee’s birthday. This is the first time we have received a request to honor a historical and famous figure outside of the saints of the church. As we both know from our professional lives, setting a precedent is something to be engaged with prudence.

Such a request requires thoughtful prayer and discernment as all our decisions need to be guided by our mission, vision, and core diocesan value of unity. If we were to set this precedent I would be concerned that all sorts of possibilities of honoring former or current partisan political figures then become available, which could lead to division in the parish.

Also, as you know from your own advocacy work around Confederate monuments and memorials, in the US today…

