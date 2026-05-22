A brief intro to Red-State Secession

(Red-State Secession) - Our basic political problem is that US institutions are in the hands of our enemies, which prevent us from solving all kinds of problems, such as impending fiscal bankruptcy & moral bankruptcy, and we American-Americans losing our former status as the host culture in our own country.

The US is no longer conservative enough to keep the Left from periodically resuming control of the federal government. And even after the COVID lockdowns, and the stolen presidential election, and Charlie Kirk was assassinated, thousands of right-wingers fedposting has failed to provoke even a trickle of right-wing violence. That tells us that the US today doesn’t have the kind of right-wingers who can be provoked to initiate, organize, fight and sustain a violent right wing revolution.

There are many ways in which the incentives in the current system have caused the Left to become more powerful than the Right, but we won’t have the power to remedy that situation until we’re free from Washington DC judges & blue-state power, which is when we’d also have a conservative electorate. As an example of the incentives: the Left is so overpowering in the US that it has been using the federal government & philanthropic foundations to buy off our governing class and its institutions of influence, as well as a large percentage of US voters and interest groups.

Most normies think the solution is to try to put enough true conservatives into office, to change the situation, but we’ve already proven that…

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