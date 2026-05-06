Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Donald Morgan's avatar
Donald Morgan
4h

I knew that the weekend of the rally. I had friends there who reported on how they were set up. McCauliff, Stoney, SPLC, and the DNC created the whole thing.

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