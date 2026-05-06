Alex Jones was right about Charlottesville being a false flag

(Revolver News) - Anybody who questioned the official Charlottesville narrative got treated like a crackpot, a racist, or usually both. The media locked in its version of events early on, the political elites built an entire mythology around it, and the Southern Poverty Law Center kept cashing checks as one of the approved referees of who was good and who was evil…

Now comes a federal grand jury indictment that blows a hole straight through that nifty little story.

According to the DOJ, the SPLC wasn’t just “monitoring” extremists from a safe distance. Federal prosecutors allege the group was actually funding them with more than $3 million in donor money. They were actually paying people associated with violent extremist groups. They also used fictitious entities and bank accounts to hide the payments and built their “racist stunt machine” around covert sources embedded in the “racist” world it claimed to be exposing. Talk about a political earthquake, right?

For a lot of people, this bombshell revelation reopens one of the ugliest and most politicized political events of the Trump era: Charlottesville. Because if the government is now alleging that SPLC operatives and money touched that tiki torch parade, then a whole lot of old “conspiracy theories” suddenly don’t look so zany anymore…

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