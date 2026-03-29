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Mrhounddog's avatar
Mrhounddog
1h

Many years ago, I taught a handgun class. We would start with about 4 hours in a classroom, because so many of the people that showed up had never owned or fired a gun. After introductions, my first question was: If a huge man had you in a bear hug, and he was crushing you. You could not breathe, and you knew he was going to kill you. Could you lean in and bite his nose off, then go back in for seconds.

You would not believe the number of men that said no. All the women said yes. That is the level of self-preservation and commitment to winning that you need for a close fight. With that said, a mouse gun is a very personal weapon. You have to be willing to shove it into someone and see the bone, meat, blood, and spittle fly out...then go in for seconds.

Just as effective (some say more so) is a good self-defense knife that you can get to unobtrusively.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
18m

But yeah I always have a knife around my neck that up close and personal and they won’t make a sound

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