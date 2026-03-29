Mouse Guns

(Matthew Donovan, The Writing Gunsmith) - Clint Smith has one of my favorite quotes for carrying in self-defense. If you haven’t heard of him, Clint is a shooting instructor who taught under Col. Jeff Cooper at the famous Gunsite Academy before starting his own shooting school in Oregon, known as Thunder Ranch. It has become one of the most renowned schools for shooting instruction in the nation. He has also become famous in the age of social media for his harsh, to-the-point, and often off-color remarks on self-defense and firearm ownership. I’m pretty sure my spirit animal lies somewhere between @clintsmith.csss and @stateline_shootist. I digress. The particular quote from Clint that I am referring to is, “When you are carrying, every gun is too big, and when you are in a gunfight, none of them are too big.” I removed some swear words, but I think a truer statement about carrying for self-defense has never been made. It’s safe to say that Clint would give very little thought to the topic of mouse guns. Generally speaking, I agree with Clint. A person should strive to carry the most capable firearm they can carry every day, but I think mouse guns have practical uses and, when properly loaded, can be…

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