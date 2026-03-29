Everyday, Mouse Guns Save Lives - #2A
Mouse Guns
Mouse Guns
(Matthew Donovan, The Writing Gunsmith) - Clint Smith has one of my favorite quotes for carrying in self-defense. If you haven’t heard of him, Clint is a shooting instructor who taught under Col. Jeff Cooper at the famous Gunsite Academy before starting his own shooting school in Oregon, known as Thunder Ranch. It has become one of the most renowned schools for shooting instruction in the nation. He has also become famous in the age of social media for his harsh, to-the-point, and often off-color remarks on self-defense and firearm ownership. I’m pretty sure my spirit animal lies somewhere between @clintsmith.csss and @stateline_shootist. I digress. The particular quote from Clint that I am referring to is, “When you are carrying, every gun is too big, and when you are in a gunfight, none of them are too big.” I removed some swear words, but I think a truer statement about carrying for self-defense has never been made. It’s safe to say that Clint would give very little thought to the topic of mouse guns. Generally speaking, I agree with Clint. A person should strive to carry the most capable firearm they can carry every day, but I think mouse guns have practical uses and, when properly loaded, can be…
Many years ago, I taught a handgun class. We would start with about 4 hours in a classroom, because so many of the people that showed up had never owned or fired a gun. After introductions, my first question was: If a huge man had you in a bear hug, and he was crushing you. You could not breathe, and you knew he was going to kill you. Could you lean in and bite his nose off, then go back in for seconds.
You would not believe the number of men that said no. All the women said yes. That is the level of self-preservation and commitment to winning that you need for a close fight. With that said, a mouse gun is a very personal weapon. You have to be willing to shove it into someone and see the bone, meat, blood, and spittle fly out...then go in for seconds.
Just as effective (some say more so) is a good self-defense knife that you can get to unobtrusively.
But yeah I always have a knife around my neck that up close and personal and they won’t make a sound