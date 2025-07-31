Street Violence, Sleeper Cells and Cartels: What You Should Actually Prepare For

The threat to everyday Americans doesn’t just come from foreign terror groups like Hezbollah or Iranian-backed sleeper cells. It also comes from Mexican drug cartels, criminal street gangs, and even radicalized American citizens sympathetic to extremist ideologies—some of whom are just looking for an excuse to unleash violence in their own communities.

What we actually see far more often isn’t some coordinated terrorist hit squad—it’s lone attackers or violent mobs targeting innocent people with guns, knives, vehicles, Molotov cocktails, or just brute force.

Even in places like Cleveland, Ohio, we’ve seen so-called “street takeovers” where thugs block intersections, shut down interstates, light off fireworks, do donuts in stolen cars, and—yes—brandish firearms at passing motorists. That’s not a hypothetical. That’s what’s actually happening right here at home.

So the real question isn’t if violence can happen near you. It’s when, and more importantly, how prepared are you to deal with it?

Stop Prepping for a Movie Plot

Spend five minutes on YouTube and you’ll get hit with a tidal wave of nonsense: guys packing their daily driver like it’s a rolling armory, or building go bags full of flint strikers, fishing kits, and bushcraft tools like they’re about to trek across…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight