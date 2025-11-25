Diversity Simply Makes Us Realize We Hate Each Other

A recent article points out the obvious: greater diversity means more conflict. With everyone sharing a rough heuristic estimate of what is good and how to behave, you have an orderly society; the more variations occur, the more people confront opposites to their desires.

It turns out that pluralism and diversity create enmity at an “intellectual diversity” level just as they do at a biological diversity level:

“When network density increases with more connections, polarization within the collective inevitably rises sharply,” says Markus Hofer from CSH. “This finding impressed us greatly because it could provide a fundamental explanation for the peculiar form of polarization we’re currently observing simultaneously across many parts of the world—one that definitely threatens democracy,” Thurner continues. “When people are more connected with each other, they encounter different opinions more frequently. This inevitably leads to more conflict and thus greater societal polarization,” adds Korbel.

When you are with people who are moving in roughly the same direction you are, your disagreements seem larger but are smaller. You want a different roof on the church, or maybe a new toll road. You fight over minutiae because all of the big stuff is sorted.

However if you find yourself among people…

See More...

