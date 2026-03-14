You Ain’t Getting My 1911 .22!

(The Writing Gunsmith) - I remember receiving my first .22 handgun; it was an inheritance from my grandfather when I was 11 years old. That gun was a Colt Woodsman. That may have been the start of my passion for .22s; it was undoubtedly the start of my love for collecting. I remember my father showing me how to look up that Colt in the Blue Book. Every year, when my father purchased a new Blue Book, I would crack it open and see what my Colt Woodsman was up to. That little auto loader spent countless hours dragging down my pants as a boy. I remember crawling through the alfalfa at a ranch near Jiggs, Nevada, desperately trying to get close enough to a ground squirrel to zap it with my Colt. I can’t remember if I got it or even took a shot, but I remember having fun. There is probably a lesson about hunting somewhere in there, but I will let you all figure that out.

There is nothing I love more than a .22. At one point, I collected .22s, rifles, and handguns and had over sixty. I have pared down that collection to just my favorites, but a peek into my safe will tell you they are still a…

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