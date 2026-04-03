Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2d

Right I love the Stars and Bars and the OG Rebel flag the Betsy Ross

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CelticJedi's avatar
CelticJedi
2d

From Illinois, doesn't know the difference in the Battle Flag and The Stars and Bars, fails to note we have had over 50 years of NAACP and government funded school education calling for the obliteration of the history and existence of the Confederacy from the Universe, less than 6000 in the poll of a nation of 300,000,000. Not much science or objectivity. I am astounded it reflects as much support as it does.

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