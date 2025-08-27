Evidence of Media and Government Collusion Against #TEXIT and #NationalDivorce
Evidence Mounts of Coordinated Suppression Against Independence Movements
The Texas Nationalist Movement is once again facing coordinated suppression from big tech platforms, with mounting evidence suggesting that X (formerly Twitter) is deliberately throttling content related to Texas independence. What makes this latest censorship campaign particularly troubling is evidence pointing to potential state-level coordination – not just federal interference.
During tonight’s Late Night Coffee Talk, TNM President Daniel Miller revealed that the organization has been conducting systematic algorithmic testing on X to document what appears to be targeted suppression of Texas independence content. The results paint a disturbing picture of censorship that goes far beyond typical platform moderation.
“We have been having conversations and there has been some work going on behind the scenes as we can to try to get to the bottom of this issue with X,” Miller explained to viewers. “You probably noticed we haven’t been posting so much on X as of late. Part of that has been some algorithmic testing – we’re just trying to see, you know, have we covered all of our bases? Have we done everything in the optimal way possible on these platforms? Because it’s the only way you’re going to be able to prove that something is going on specific and targeted to who you are.”
Censorship. The despot Lincoln did a lot of that. He censored telegraph messages, shut down over 300 Northern newspapers, and arrested thousands of Northerners as political prisoners. Modern despots/Marxists are following his example. Today, just as in 1861, the oppressive government does not want to lose control over any parts (States) that it currently has under its thumb. We know who controls the media, and who has stated they want to wipe out the white race. Involving us in needless wars has worked toward that end, as well as race-diluting. The same ones were behind the Covid jab which has killed millions worldwide.
In my mind, the 10th Amendment still applies. If a State wants to leave, leave. During Occupation (Reconstruction) the Yankees forced the States to write new State Constitutions that "outlawed" secession. This was illegal, done under duress, and violates the U.S. Constitution. Three States (New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia) ratified the Constitution under the condition that they reserved the right to resume their powers and leave the Union. A right held by one is held by all. Yankees forcing the former Confederate States to act outside of this boundary was illegal. But when did Yankees ever do anything within legal bounds? I can see this country splitting up again. We don't need the corrupt overreach of Washington, DC to survive. If my memory is correct, I recently read where if Texas were to secede, it would have the 4th largest economy on the planet. It already has its own power grid. Of course the power-hungry communists want to suppress any such acts of independence, just as they did in Lincoln's day. It may get interesting.
