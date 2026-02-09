Black Mom, Attorney Ordered to Pay $3.2 Million to White Student Whose Life They Tried to Ruin With Fake Hate Allegations

(Western Journal) - A white youth who was falsely accused of committing a hate crime against his black classmate has been awarded $3.2 million after a Texas jury determined the incident was a hoax fabricated by the classmate’s money-grubbing mother and her race-hustling attorney.

The scam unfolded in 2021, when Summer Smith — the mother of then-middle school student SeMarion Humphrey — and her lawyer, Kim T. Cole, accused Humphrey’s white classmate, Asher Vann, and his friends of shooting Humphrey with BB guns and forcing him to drink urine during a sleepover at Vann’s house in Plano, Texas, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The accusations gained national attention after a Black Lives Matter group joined the fray, falsely characterizing the incident as a “racially motivated hate crime.”

“Major media outlets, including NBC, CBS, CNN, Business Insider, People magazine, the Daily Mail, and the Dallas Morning News, pounced on the story as Humphrey, his mother Summer Smith, and their attorney Kim Cole, embarked on a media tour where they called Vann ‘evil…

