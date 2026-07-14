YouTuber blames editing error for Confederate flag in NC ‘State Fair’ booth

(Yep. The explanation isn’t getting ANY coverage in the MSM. All just a fishy and ‘unhappy accident.’ Could have figured they wouldn’t miss a chance manufacture a reason to diss Dixie and especially the current administration for the glory of the yankee establishment.

BTW, I’m still Boycotting Mt. Olive… - DD)

(Jane Winik Sartwell, Raleigh News & Observer) - Carter Stacy had no idea his YouTube video was selected to play inside North Carolina’s booth at the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C. — until it caused a statewide uproar.

Stacy runs “That Is Interesting,” a geography channel with 248,000 subscribers, best known for “The US Explained,” a deep-dive documentary series on each state.

When Spectrum News posted a video from inside the booth, it captured the moment when Stacy discusses the history of North Carolina’s flags. On the screen is a flag with part of the North Carolina state flag on the left, and the infamous X-shape of the Confederate battle flag on the right — a symbol that has never been part of North Carolina’s official state flag, even during the Civil War.

“My biggest complaint with North Carolina’s flag, though, is that it is based off the flag the state used when it was part of the Confederacy, a trend that is unfortunately still very common among the Southern flags,” Stacy says in the four-year-old video. While Stacy’s statement is basically accurate — North Carolina’s current state flag does bear resemblance to the flag it flew when it seceded from the Union — the flag on the screen is a fabrication.

Because Stacy wasn’t aware of his involvement with the fair, he also didn’t…

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