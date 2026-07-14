Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Vepr's avatar
Vepr
5h

So the CONFEDERATE FLAG is offensive and banned but girls on the website ONLY FANS is not?

Thats why kids in western countries are so confused, suicidal, and chopping off their own body parts because the same retarded criminal adults are telling them to.

God will destroy America and we most certainly deserve it. 🔥

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Mrhounddog's avatar
Mrhounddog
4h

After I found out about this, and Mt. Olive's public self-flagellation, I told my wife we would not be buying their products anymore. I also sent an email to the company. We are looking for other pickle brands. Stand up for yourself North Carolina.

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