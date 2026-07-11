Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Orwellsghost's avatar
Orwellsghost
18m

Cops...A necessary evil. If the cops had surveilled the home, collected an estimation of activities by the accused, allowed them to leave and performed a traffic stop in public, this would have been the safe and responsible way to apply the search warrant.

What does their actions which caused this man death, tell us about the style of policing that results in armed conflict? Why are we training our police as paramilitary units?

This training they receive is partially the result of an open border, which allowed thousands of military aged, unvetted, men to illegally enter the U.S.

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