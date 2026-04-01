Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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CelticJedi
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When viewing the Confederation that issued the Declaration, I see no doubt or confusion as to the powers of Federal versus State. The Fed literally lived at the mercy of States. The Constitution was an attempt to circumvent that situation and re-establish a City of London/Monarchy scenario with new packaging and a more flexible nobility set up. As Patrick Henry accurately stated," he smelled a rat in Philadelphia". The Bill of Rights was a push back against this drive. The conflicts that create the "gray" the academics refer to is between these two sections. The Jeffersonian crowd saw the Bill of Rights as dominant, the Hamiltonian crowd saw it as something to be ignored unless it helped their centralizing agenda.

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