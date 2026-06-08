Prince Edward County, Virginia officials served with federal lawsuit over illegal and unconstitutional harassment of landowner.

(Just another example of the arrogance of petty tyrants in training. - DD)

(The Virginia Flaggers) - Prince Edward County has been trying for over four years to force the removal of the High Bridge Memorial Battle Flag. While their efforts have been unsuccessful, they have wasted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars and county resources in the failed attempts. As a result of the ongoing persecution, the landowner has been forced to spend precious resources of time and money, and faced attacks on her character and her business. It is clear from statements from multiple county officials that the type of flag being flown is why the county is fighting so hard to have it removed.

On Monday, June 1, 2026, at 10:00 AM, the county is taking the landowner back to court to try and get an order to have the flag removed. They have threatened her with hefty fines and jail time if she refuses to comply.

Enough is enough. Earlier This week, a federal civil rights lawsuit was filed in Richmond against Prince Edward County. Today (5-29) Prince Edward County officials, including the Board of Supervisors and several zoning and planning officials were SERVED. The lawsuit accuses…

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