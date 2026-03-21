The Media Empire Controls the Narrative But a Rebel Alliance of Freedom Storytellers Is Fighting Back

(Big League Politics) - A long time ago in a galaxy not so far away…

An Empire rose to dominance. It took over the institutions, controlled the narrative, and shaped what millions believed about right and wrong.

Today, we face something eerily similar.

The mainstream media has become the Empire of our culture — massive, centralized, and extraordinarily well-funded. It floods our screens with stories that portray free markets as greedy, entrepreneurs as villains, and the American experiment as a failure in need of replacement.

If the corporate narrative machine is the Empire, then Emergent Order Foundation is the Rebel Alliance.

Emergent Order is an independent, non-profit content studio dedicated to telling stories of virtue that celebrate American freedom. The ones the legacy media refuse to tell. Our mission is to build a bottom-up movement that champions Western Civilization and puts our enemies on notice.

And while we might not dominate the airwaves or have millions of dollars at our disposal, we have something even better,,,

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