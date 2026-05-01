Confederate group files 2 court actions on statue resolution

(Waycross Journal-Herald) - Two court actions were filed last week in Ware County Superior Court in an effort to keep the Confederate Veterans Monument at Phoenix Park in Waycross.

The Georgia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) along with the General Clement A. Evans Camp No. 64, SCV of Waycross filed a lawsuit April 13 and an application for a temporary restraining order (TRO) April 15. The City of Waycross was named respondent in both actions.

The filings came after the Waycross City Commission approved a resolution March 3 seeking removal of the monument and Civil War-era cannon from the downtown park. The memorials have been in the park since 1910.

The TRO seeks to prevent any action by the city to interfere with the statue and cannon in any manner at its current location for a maximum period of 30 days, and a hearing on the application be set at the earliest possible time. It asks that any order should prevent:

• Removing the monument and cannon from the park;

• Damaging, defacing, or altering the two memorials; • Relocating the two;

• Interfering with the two in any manner;

• Contracting with or directing third parties to…

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