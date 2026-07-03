“This initiative honors the legacy of H.K. Edgerton by turning courage into action and memory into protection.”

(Mindy Esposito) - They tried to silence him. They tried to remove him. They tried to make him invisible.

He stood anyway.

H.K. Edgerton refused to bow, refused to hide, and refused to let history be erased. Now he is gone. But the fight he carried is not.

If you have ever been discriminated against, pushed aside, mocked, censored, or targeted because of your Confederate heritage or CSA American identity, this is your moment to stand up.

This is not about social media posts.

This is about creating a permanent record.

This is about equal protection.

This is about refusing to be erased.

We are building documented evidence that lawmakers cannot ignore.

Here is what to do…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight