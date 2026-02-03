Gun rights advocates push to legalize firearms on college campuses

(Independent Florida Alligator) - The debate over whether guns should be allowed on college campuses took center stage Tuesday night as gun rights advocates and political candidates gathered at The Swamp Restaurant for a panel discussion.

About 35 students and community members attended the discussion hosted by UF College Republicans. Panelists Logan Edge, the executive director of Florida Gun Rights, and Marshall Rawson, a candidate for Florida House District 10, sat at a table with an American flag and a UF College Republicans flag displayed nearby.

Florida law generally prohibits firearms on college campuses, with limited exceptions, but advocates at the event argued the restrictions infringe on Second Amendment rights. The issue drew renewed attention to campus gun policies.

The meeting began with an opening prayer from Rawson, followed by a remembrance of Gen. Robert E. Lee, a slave owner and commander of the Confederate States Army.

Rawson discussed the significance of the Second and First amendments, highlighting the encroachment on Second Amendment rights by banned bump stocks, red-flag laws and restricted open carry.

“Our founders, when they wrote the Second Amendment … the Second Amendment specifically stated the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” Rawson said. “We’ve stepped backwards tremendously when…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight