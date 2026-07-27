Fighting SCOTUS's Birth Tourism Scourge in Texas
Governor Greg Abbott Signs Executive Order Regarding Birth Tourism
Governor Greg Abbott Signs Executive Order Regarding Birth Tourism
(Current Revolt) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed an executive order directing DSHS, HHSC, OIG, TMB, BON, and TDLR to investigate claims of birth tourism schemes across Texas.
The order comes after a viral news story regarding a Texas hospital advertising “Birth Tourism Packages in South Texas” on billboards in Mexico:
Current Revolt spoke to a source earlier this month who confirmed the hospital used WhatsApp to communicate with Mexican nationals…