Governor Greg Abbott Signs Executive Order Regarding Birth Tourism

(Current Revolt) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed an executive order directing DSHS, HHSC, OIG, TMB, BON, and TDLR to investigate claims of birth tourism schemes across Texas.

The order comes after a viral news story regarding a Texas hospital advertising “Birth Tourism Packages in South Texas” on billboards in Mexico:

Current Revolt spoke to a source earlier this month who confirmed the hospital used WhatsApp to communicate with Mexican nationals…

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