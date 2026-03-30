(Not only moving the Overton window, Paul Dans is kicking the glass out of it! - DD)

U.S. Senate Candidate Calls Out Bubba Wallace Over NASCAR’s Confederate Flag Ban. And He’s Aiming To Bring The Controversial Symbol Back

(Operation Sports) - U.S. Senate candidate Paul Dans has publicly called out Bubba Wallace over NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban. He made it clear he intends to pressure the sport into reversing the policy and allowing the controversial symbol back at race tracks.

Dans reignited the debate in a campaign message posted from Darlington Raceway, where he openly criticized Wallace’s role in pushing for the 2020 ban. According to his remarks in the video, the Senate hopeful framed the flag as part of racing “tradition” and vowed to contact NASCAR leadership directly if elected.

The Confederate flag was officially banned by NASCAR in June 2020 following Wallace’s advocacy during a period of national reckoning over racial injustice. The decision marked a turning point for the sport, which had long grappled with its cultural identity and fan base. Michael Jordan’s team recently dominated NASCAR, and he…

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