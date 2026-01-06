SPLC Receives Long Overdue Congressional Scrutiny

(Washington Stand) - After years of tolerating its unwarranted influence in federal decision making, Congress finally directed long overdue scrutiny at the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) in a Tuesday hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government, “Partisan and Profitable: The SPLC’s Influence on Federal Civil Rights Policy.”

Subcommittee Chairman Chip Roy (R-Texas) organized the hearing, he said, “to examine a troubling reality: that one of the most politically motivated, financially lucrative and ideologically extreme nonprofits in America, the Southern Poverty Law Center, has been permitted to wield extraordinary influence over federal civil rights policy, federal law enforcement training, and the private sector mechanisms that increasingly dictate who is permitted to participate in civic life.”

The atmosphere was combative but collegial; Roy conferred frequently with Ranking Member Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.), but neither pulled any punches in their statements. A large crowd of left-wing activists brought enough people (30 or 40) to fill every open seat in the audience, but aside from an admonishment for loud conversation while waiting for admittance, they managed to behave themselves.

Among the witnesses for the hearing was Tony Perkins, president of Family Research Council, which was the victim of an SPLC-inspired terror attack in…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight