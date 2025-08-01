Your Right to Home Made Guns Under Fire: Crackdowns on 3D Printing, Freedom-Haters Closing In From All Sides

(AmmoLand) - The war on homemade firearms is moving into the digital age, and the attacks are coming from every angle imaginable. From federal judges to Big Tech platforms and even AI-powered printers, “ghost guns” have become the latest boogeyman for freedom-hating bureaucrats who are determined to stomp out the right to make and own arms.

Things heated up in March, when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took his crusade global by pressuring 3D printer manufacturers to install artificial intelligence systems designed to scan and block 3D data files that resemble gun parts. Thingiverse, the world’s largest 3D printing file site, caved first—rolling out automated systems to detect and delete firearm-related files before users can even download them.

Bragg’s office bragged (pun intended) that these “commonsense measures” are about keeping communities safe.

But Americans see this for what it really is: another step in the long campaign to erase homemade firearms—and the privacy, independence, and freedom they represent.

3D Printers “Fingerprinted”

Meanwhile, police departments are experimenting with new forensic techniques to link “ghost guns” to the exact 3D printer that made them. Investigators claim that microscopic toolmarks left during the printing process act like “fingerprints,” making it possible to trace a plastic receiver back to a specific machine.

It’s a chilling thought: government agencies creating a roadmap to track private gun-making tools back to their owners, despite federal law clearly allowing Americans to manufacture firearms for personal use.

As San Bernardino forensic investigator Kirk Garrison admitted, his new method can’t yet…

