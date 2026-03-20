There are two Americas: Ours and theirs. NYPD remain the bluest cops in the country.

(Lee Williams, The Gun Writer) - The New York Police Department has lost its collective mind, especially at its 115th Precinct, which is responsible for keeping a portion of Queens and LaGuardia Airport safe, sane and secure.

The commanding officer, Deputy Inspector David Cordano, recently posted a photo of two shotguns and about 60 shells on his precinct’s X page. The guns are nothing special: a semi-auto and an over-under. The shells include birdshot and slugs. But it’s Cordano’s caption that has me scratching my head.

“Today, our patrol officers responded to a radio run and removed these illegal firearms from our streets,” Cordano posted on X. “Great work by our officers for their quick response and commitment to keeping our community safe!”

Even though I haven’t had a badge in my billfold for quite a while, I still need to say this to Deputy Inspector Cordano: If you truly believe your community is actually put at risk by guns like these, you, sir, are ready for the rubber-gun squad.

His X post certainly raises more than a few…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight