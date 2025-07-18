Someday soon you will receive a video call, or perhaps a text or voice mail video from a local politician well known to you. They may be a sheriff or chief of police, or even a state official. This person will begrudgingly tell you there was a bad vote in the statehouse, and something you use daily, and value highly is now illegal and must be destroyed. It may be a standard-capacity magazine or a brace or a specific type of weapon or ammunition. As a result, thousands of the items will likely be eliminated.

You’re smiling right now. After all, you would never do something like that, right? The truth is you’re not the target. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) message was not meant for you, someone who values their Constitutional rights enough to keep informed by visiting websites like this. The false AI message was meant for those who are far less informed, and it will produce exactly what its creators intended.

It is happening right now.

Last week, the State Department sent every U.S. Embassy a warning that…

