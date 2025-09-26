FireArm Friday: An 'R' by the Name Don't Mean They're a Friend - #2A
RINOs Betrayals on Guns Will Not be Forgotten
The myth of a pro-gun GOP is unraveling as “RINO” incumbents face mounting backlash from grassroots conservatives.
Growing scrutiny from no-compromise gun rights lobbies like Gun Owners of America (GOA) and the National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) has played a crucial role in exposing these Republicans who are shaky on Second Amendment issues.
No sitting Republican embodies this crisis of confidence more than Texas Senator John Cornyn.
Once a trusted conservative, Cornyn led the Republican negotiations for the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 — the largest federal gun control package passed in nearly three decades. This law expanded background checks for buyers under 21, provided funding for state “red flag” laws, and closed so-called “loopholes” relating to domestic abusers. It even set new federal crimes for straw purchases and arms trafficking.
GOA and NAGR branded Cornyn a traitor to the Second Amendment. Chris McNutt, the founder of Texas Gun Rights, denounced Cornyn’s actions as “a clear violation of the trust placed in him by voters,” and…