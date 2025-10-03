Imagine the Outrage if Students Walked Out of Class for the 2nd Amendment

Across Minnesota, students, poked & prodded into action by Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety, walked out of classrooms this month to demand a ban on so-called “assault weapons” and high(aka: normal)-capacity magazines.

The events, organized by Students Demand Action — a grassroots arm of Everytown for Gun Safety — were billed as community solidarity in the wake of the horrific Annunciation Catholic Church shooting in Minneapolis.

But let’s be honest. This wasn’t some spontaneous, non-political gathering of grieving teenagers. This was a well-funded, professionally organized campaign by one of the most powerful anti-gun lobbying groups in America. If the roles were reversed, can you imagine the shrieking and wailing if a pro-gun group like Gun Owners of America staged a mass school walkout in favor of the Second Amendment? Or in favor of more armed school resource officers!?

Teachers, administrators, and half the political class would call it “indoctrination.” Yet here, it’s treated as a noble cause.

Students, Slogans, & Soundbites

At Cretin-Derham Hall, senior Mary Jensen told CBS Minnesota: “It really hit close to home for all of us… Today, we didn’t want to be politically divided. We wanted to come together as a community.” Her classmate Ellen Kovats added: “I don’t think it’s a political issue. I don’t think it has to do with different parties. I think it’s just the fact that as students, we deserve to go to a school and not be afraid of violence.”

The problem is, this is a political issue.

Laws banning rifles won’t change the reality of violence or the brokenness in our culture. Pretending otherwise may comfort activists, but it won’t keep anyone safe. Students chanting “No more! No more!” in front of TV cameras may tug at…

