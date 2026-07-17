‘Fort Worth Man’ holding a machete and dragging a screaming woman fatally shot by neighbor

(NBC DFW) - A woman’s screams for help led to a deadly confrontation with a man carrying a machete in Fort Worth late Sunday night.

Fort Worth Police said officers were called to the 2900 block of Ross Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. for a man with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers and Fort Worth firefighters provided medical care before the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told investigators that before the shooting, the man had been involved in a verbal and physical argument with a woman, where he was “dragging the female down the street with a machete in his hand.”

A resident who heard the woman screaming came outside and saw the man dragging the woman and told him to stop. Police were told the man with the machete then approached the man confronting him. That man then shot him at least one time.

Police said witnesses called 911, and that the man who shot the man carrying the machete remained at the scene, cooperated with…

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