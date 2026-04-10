Virginia Lawmakers Remove Self-exemption From Gun-storage Bill Following Public Backlash

(The New American) - In mid-March, citizen journalists drew widespread attention to firearm-related language in a draft version of Virginia House Bill 110 (HB 110). Social-media posts highlighted a provision in a conference committee substitute that appeared to create a limited exception for members of the Virginia General Assembly regarding the storage of handguns in unattended vehicles.

The Legislation

Democratic Delegate Amy Laufer says she introduced HB 110 to focus on firearm safety in vehicles. The bill would prohibit leaving a visible handgun in an unattended motor vehicle on public property. Violations would be subject to a civil penalty in order to reduce firearm thefts from cars — an issue that has received increasing attention.

During the legislative process, the bill moved through both chambers of the General Assembly, with each adopting versions that were later reconciled through a conference committee. It was in one such conference substitute that the controversial language reportedly appeared. According to widely shared excerpts, the provision would have exempted members of the General Assembly from the restriction under specific circumstances, such as when parking in designated legislative parking facilities.

Critics argue that the verbiage suggests unequal treatment. Some Republican lawmakers also voiced concerns about creating exemptions for elected officials, emphasizing that members of Virginia’s part-time “citizen legislature” should be subject to the same rules as the general public. However, legislative records indicate that the final version of HB 110 approved by both chambers…

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