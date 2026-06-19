Your Carry Gun Doesn’t Matter. Seriously, most guns are pretty good these days

(Caleb Giddings) - I was doing an episode of the Gun Talk Podcast with my friend Ryan Gresham, and near the end I said something along the lines of “I don’t care what you carry, just go get some training with it.” I stand by that statement.

First off, most guns these days are pretty good. If you’ve got $250 bucks and need a gun, go get a Taurus GX2 TORO, because it’s going to work. It’s also pretty nice to shoot for a sub-compact, but that’s not the point.

Well then, what is the point?

I’m so glad you asked. The point is that since most guns are pretty good, all of the arguing about this gun vs that gun is basically angels dancing on the head of a pin. Unless you’re interested in serious performance shooting, you’re not going to see any measurable skill gains based on whatever platform you choose, with the exception that adding a red dot is like buying skill, so you should do that.

Take me and revolvers for instance. I love revolvers, and more importantly I like shooting them, far more than I like shooting semi-automatic handguns. I can’t remember the last time I shot a…

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