Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
5h

Very few people, myself included, are good enough or frequent enough shooters that an extra $100 makes a difference in their shooting. On the other hand guns are so plentiful right now that you can get a decent quality firearm for not much money but quality still matters.

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