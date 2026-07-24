James Talarico’s Gun-Control Past Resurfaces in Texas Senate Race

(Bill Cawthorn, AmmoLand) - James Talarico is the Democrats’ candidate to replace Texas Senator John Cornyn. During his four terms as a representative in the Texas House, 2A issues have never been a particular issue for Talarico, so his choice of a new legislative aide is either a bold move, staking a new claim on the issue, or a real head-scratcher.

Ana Lucia Lopez is a dedicated, dyed-in-the-wool gun control zealot.

When she was a student at the University of Texas at Austin, she inherited the leadership of “C*cks Not Glocks,” a student group that protested Senate Bill 11, the campus carry bill signed into law in June 2015.

The new law allowed students with Texas concealed handgun licenses to carry their guns on community college and state university campuses. There were numerous restrictions but there was still an outcry from faculty and students.

C*cks Not Glocks grew out of a social media post by Jessica Jin, another UT student. According to the Houston Chronicle, Jin said she wanted to “put a dildo in the hands of every pissed off college student who hasn’t been heard in this safety conversation.” She also said, “Strap it on, feel the discomfort, feel the weird looks. Wear it loud, wear it proud, and…

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