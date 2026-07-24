Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Mrhounddog
1h

These people are completely unhinged. I want a peaceful divorce. They can go create their utopia, and I can go live in peace. However, my peace will be bolstered by being heavily armed and ready to repel them from ever coming near me again.

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