Pauls Valley Principal Kirk Moore has been hailed as a hero after he thwarted the April 7 shooting at his school

(Cooper Williamson, The Blaze) - On April 7, a heroic principal prevented a tragedy at an Oklahoma school by stepping in to disarm a gunman who entered the school near his office.

Blaze News previously reported that Pauls Valley Principal Kirk Moore stopped an armed assailant from shooting up the school, risking his life for his students and taking a bullet to the leg in the process.

Blaze News acquired surveillance video from the school showing the scene unfold.

The video shows the suspect entering the building and pulling out a gun. Moore can be seen jumping into action without hesitation after he enters the hallway and identifies the threat.

Moore was shot in the leg during the struggle.

Video shows Moore managing to restrain the suspect and pinning the hand with the gun, preventing the suspect from using it, before another man intervenes and removes the …

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