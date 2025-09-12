Florida's 1st Ever Sales Tax Holiday on Guns & Ammo

Florida has kicked off a historic tax holiday that—for the first time—includes firearms and ammunition. Beginning September 8 and running through the end of the year, residents can buy a wide range of outdoor and sporting goods, from rifles to fishing rods, without paying sales tax.

State economists project the move will save Floridians $44.8 million in 2025 alone. The exemption covers camping, fishing, and hunting supplies, but the big news is that firearms and ammo are finally part of the package.

Boost for Gun Owners & Hunters

Shops across the state are gearing up for heavier traffic. Talon Tactical Outfitters near Tallahassee expanded inventory in anticipation. Co-owner JD Johnson told local media that the holiday could shift buying decisions upward:

“I think you will probably see people that were planning on buying a new hunting shotgun or a new hunting rifle will probably take advantage of it and step up the level of what they were going to spend, to buy a better rifle,” Johnson said.

He added that firearms purchases rarely happen in isolation:

“Most of the time, you’re not just buying a gun. You are buying ammunition. You are buying a case to put it in. You are buying a safe for maybe at home to lock it up in.”

The tax break applies to pistols, rifles, and shotguns, as well as accessories like holsters, charging handles, stocks, optics, and…

