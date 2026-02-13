Anti-Gun Wikipedia is Wikipevil

(AmmoLand) - AmmoLand Editor’s Note: Despite being cited hundreds of times across Wikipedia, every attempt to create a simple factual AmmoLand News page, over two decades, has been denied or deleted—proof that “Wokepedia’s” bias reaches even the footnotes.

Wikipedia is “Wokepedia,” complains Elon Musk. That’s because it’s become so left-wing.

“It’s designed to push an ideological agenda that you can’t see,” says journalist Ashley Rindsberg in my new video. He runs “Neutral Point of View,” a Substack publication that exposes Wikipedia bias.

“So what if it’s biased?” I ask. “It’s just one website.”

“Wikipedia’s information spreads into everything online,” he replies, “ChatGPT, … Siri, Alexa. Ask a question, it is all Wikipedia.”

As a result, “a few thousand powerful editors determine what gets counted as information.”

Those editors sure hate President Donald Trump. When he put undocumented immigrants in what people called “cages” at detention centers, Wikipedia editors listed the centers under “concentration camps.”

Since Wikipedia says, “anyone can edit,” I tried to put that in perspective, adding, “President Obama built these cages.”

Within a day, my edit was taken down.

“Wikipedia has definitely been taken over by woke activists,” says Rindsberg.

An editor of my page even posts pictures of Lenin and Che on his website profile!

To make sure the content stays leftist…

