(To be so celebrated as the ‘Free State of Florida,’ there sure are a lot of Tyranny pockets down there! - DD)

Florida AG Says Jacksonville Firearm Registry Violated State Law

(AmmoLand) - In a significant development for Florida gun owners, Attorney General James Uthmeier has formally challenged the decision of the Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office not to pursue action against the City of Jacksonville over its maintenance of firearm logbooks at city buildings.

On March 2, 2026, Uthmeier sent a detailed letter to State Attorney Melissa Nelson disputing her office’s conclusion that no criminal violation occurred when Jacksonville security personnel recorded firearm and personal information of citizens entering City Hall and another municipal building between July 2023 and April 2025.

Jacksonville’s firearm registry exposed law-abiding firearm owners to the very dangers that the prohibition was meant to prevent.

According to the Attorney General’s letter, the logbooks contained more than 140 entries documenting the names, birthdates, identification numbers, and firearm types of over 100 individuals. Uthmeier argues that this practice constituted a prohibited registry under Section 790.335(2)(a), Florida Statutes — a law that expressly forbids local governments or government employees from “knowingly and willfully” keeping any list, record, or registry of…

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