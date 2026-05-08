Anti-Gun States Want to Disarm Citizens While Arming Non-Citizens

(Roger Katz, AmmoLand) - If a state says law-abiding Americans cannot be trusted with firearms, why is it willing to arm certain non-citizens with badges, guns, and arrest powers?

There is something deeply backward about a state that works overtime to disarm its own citizens while moving to arm non-citizens with badges, guns, and the power to arrest the very people whose rights it keeps trying to crush.

Across the country, anti-gun states have spent years treating the law-abiding American citizen as the problem. These are the same states that push magazine bans, “assault weapon” bans, carry restrictions, waiting periods, permitting schemes, and every other obstacle they can dream up to make it harder for ordinary Americans to exercise their right to keep and bear arms.

At the same time, some of those very same jurisdictions have moved to let certain non-citizens serve as police officers, so long as they have federal work authorization and can meet the state’s requirements. Illinois changed its law to allow certain non-citizens to become police officers and deputy sheriffs, and New Mexico enacted a similar change in 2025. Think about that for a second.

The law-abiding American citizen is treated with suspicion for wanting to own a…

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