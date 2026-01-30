Report Finds Civilian Firearm Ownership in U.S. Surpassed 500 Million by End of 2023

(YourNews) - New industry analysis estimates more than 30 million firearms were added to civilian hands in just two years.

Americans owned more than half a billion firearms by the end of 2023, according to newly released estimates from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which tracks firearm production and ownership trends nationwide.

The trade group reported Thursday that firearms “in civilian possession” reached approximately 506.1 million between 1990 and 2023, marking the first time estimates have exceeded the 500 million threshold. The findings were compiled using data drawn from federal and congressional sources, including reports from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Congressional Research Service, as outlined in the foundation’s latest analysis.

According to the report, the estimate reflects cumulative firearm production figures documented through the ATF’s Annual Firearms Manufacturing and Export Report, combined with other federal tracking data through the 2023 reporting cycle.

The updated total represents a significant increase from prior estimates. A previous analysis by the foundation found that…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight