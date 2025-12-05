Six Months of Setbacks Leave North Carolina Constitutional Carry Bill in Limbo

North Carolina House Republicans have postponed a critical vote on Constitutional Carry legislation for the sixth time, pushing the veto override attempt to December 15 and testing the patience of gun rights advocates who have watched months of delays erode momentum for a bill that would eliminate permit requirements for law-abiding citizens.

House Republicans in North Carolina have delayed the veto override vote on Senate Bill 50 for the sixth time, rescheduling the critical decision to December 15 and frustrating gun rights advocates who have watched the Constitutional Carry legislation languish for months.

The National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) captured the mounting frustration among Second Amendment supporters in a statement released after the latest postponement. “Another disappointing move,” the organization declared. “Constitutional Carry (SB 50) is pulled from the calendar again. The veto override is delayed until December 15. This is the sixth time they’ve kicked the can down the road because of a handful of Republican holdouts in the House. Gun owners have long since run out of patience.”

