Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
3h

Not all DEI hires are the same, this one is full retard with a dash of stupid thrown in.

Reply
Share
TJ's avatar
TJ
3h

She’s a gift, ain’t she? She sets the idea of the “talented ten percent” back on its heels.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture