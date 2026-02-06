Ketanji Brown Jackson Defends Jim Crow Law During Second Amendment Case Hearing

(Daily Caller) - Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson used legislation passed as part of the post-Civil War “Jim Crow” laws Tuesday to justify a Hawaii gun control law.

The Supreme Court heard a case challenging legislation passed by the Hawaii state Legislature after the Supreme Court’s June 2022 ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. Jackson questioned United States Principal Deputy Solicitor General Sarah Harris regarding the constitutionality of a law that prohibited concealed carry permit holders from carrying a firearm on private property without permission.

“So I guess I really don’t understand your response to Justice Gorsuch on the Black Codes,” Jackson, a Biden appointee, told Harris. “I mean, I thought the Black Codes were being offered here under the Bruen test to determine the constitutionality of this regulation. And it’s because we have a test that asks us to look at the history and tradition.”

“The fact that the Black Codes were, at some later point, determined themselves to be unconstitutional doesn’t seem to me to be relevant to…

