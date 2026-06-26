Armed Citizens Confront Missouri Grocery Store Shooter, Police Say They Likely Saved Lives

(It’s getting rather unsafe to be a thug these days. - DD)

(Duncan Johnson, AmmoLand) - A deadly Memorial Day shooting outside a Missouri grocery store is offering another reminder to carry every day. Police are often minutes away, and armed citizens may be the only people close enough to stop the killing.

Allen Prince, 27, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action after police say he opened fire in the parking lot of a Price Chopper grocery store in Pleasant Hill. The shooting killed 45-year-old Amy Coon of Strasburg and wounded a 16-year-old Price Chopper employee.

Prince has been charged, not convicted, and the case remains active.

Early police statements and reporting point to one detail that cannot be ignored: two armed citizens moved toward danger and may have prevented more bloodshed.

According to KCTV5, Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright said two armed men from the Pleasant Hill area approached Prince shortly after the first shots were fired. Wright said Prince then…

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