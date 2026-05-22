Democrats Fleeing ‘Socialism’ Are Bringing Anti-Gun Politics with Them

(I’m a firm believer in Clyde Wilson’s adage that we’ve suffered far worse from yankee emigration than we ever have from 3rd World immigrantion. - DD)

(David Codrea, AmmoLand) - As high-tax blue-state residents look for exits, gun owners in freer states should pay attention to the politics that may arrive with them.

“Seattle AI founder looks to leave as taxes rise: ‘Everybody that I know … is in the process of leaving’,” Fox News reported Saturday. “Jesse Proudman says Venice.ai is looking at Texas, Nevada, Florida and Tennessee as alternatives to Seattle’s tax climate.”

That’s three “red” states and one “purple” state that Proudman is setting his sights on. If he and “everybody he knows” move there, what can we expect from them?

The OpenSecrets donor lookup shows him solidly and consistently in the Democrat camp, with the first two entries going to Hillary Clinton and the Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility. Clinton’s stance on the Second Amendment is well known: she’s a zealous prohibitionist.

So, what does the Alliance consider “gun responsibility”? Their “Timeline” shows their “Victories” over the past decade, and each one is a loss for gun owners. You got it, they want it.

That doesn’t bode well for freer states that Proudman and “everybody” he knows want to move to, where they will presumably continue to advance Democrat rule. They’re seemingly oblivious to the repeated human experience that once a majority is achieved, restraints against collectivist excesses can be thrown off. Besides, controlling everything is…

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