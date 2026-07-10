The Arkansas Right to Keep and Bear Arms Amendment

(FreeArkansas News) - The Arkansas Right to Keep and Bear Arms Amendment is on the ballot in Arkansas as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment on November 3, 2026.

Your “yes” vote will support this state constitutional amendment to:

provide a right to possess and use ammunition, firearm accessories, and firearm components without limitation; and

state that the right to keep and bear arms is “a natural, fundamental, and individual right that shall not be infringed.”

As GunStuff.TV reported:

“For too long, state constitutions have left Second Amendment protections vulnerable to creative reinterpretation by activist judges and anti-gun legislators. SJR 11 slams the door on that ambiguity. By spelling out the right in plain language, Arkansas is telling future politicians that the people’s right to arms isn’t up for negotiation or erosion through backdoor regulations…”

The Arkansas Right to Keep and Bear Arms Amendment would severely hamper that possibility and as a result the gun grabbers are going to every length to propagandize against it and prevent its passage in November. You can be sure that the ‘judge shopping’ has already been completed and the preemptive lawsuits are about to fly in Pulaski County.

Forty-five states have a right to bear arms in their constitutions. Arkansas does as well. This amendment serves only to strengthen our Second Amendment rights.

Already, the usual suspects, in particular Anna Morshedi, Arkansas lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, are calling the amendment ‘extreme’ and by some obscure logic claim that it endangers law-abiding gun owners, a curious concern that they have never worried about before. A thorough reading reveals that characterization to be just another leftist lie.

Popular Name of the amendment is, A Constitutional Amendment to Amend Arkansas Constitution, Article 2, § 5, to Protect the Right to Keep and Bear Arms. The amendment does not ‘create’ any rights. It simply deletes one word from the current state constitution then defines and codifies rights that Arkansawyers already hold dear.

Does this sound extreme to you?

(The strikethrough shows the deleted portion and the highlighted portion is the addition)

§ 5. Right to keep and bear arms. (a) The citizens of this State shall have the right to keep and bear arms, for : (1) their Their common defense; (2) Lawful hunting and recreational use; and (3) Any other lawful purpose. (b) The right to keep and bear arms under subsection (a) of this section includes without limitation the possession and use of: (1) Ammunition; (2) Firearm accessories; and (3) Firearm components. (c) The right to keep and bear arms under subsection (a) of this section is a natural, fundamental, and individual right that shall not be infringed.

The right of self-protection is a God-Given right. No amount of wishful scheming on the part of leftist groups can change that. The Arkansas Right to Keep and Bear Arms Amendment protects that right from leftist policy makers, anti-gun fanatics, and lawyers.

Go to the polls on November 3rd and do your part to make sure it becomes part of out Constitution.

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