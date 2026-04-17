Virginia Gun Grab Backfires as Firearm Sales Skyrocket Ahead of Democrat Ban Push in Old Dominion

(Big League Politics) - Virginia Democrats are learning the hard way that when you threaten the Second Amendment, law-abiding Americans do not roll over. They arm up.

A proposed assault weapons ban and a broader slate of anti-gun bills in Virginia have triggered a major surge in firearm sales across the commonwealth, with background checks nearly doubling compared to the same month last year. The spike is the clearest sign yet that Virginians see exactly what is happening in Richmond and are refusing to surrender their rights without a fight.

According to the figures cited in the report, the FBI logged 79,846 background checks in Virginia in March, up sharply from 47,069 in March of the previous year. Gun shop owners say the increase is even more dramatic on the ground, with some reporting business volumes several times higher than normal as customers rush to buy firearms before Democrats can impose more restrictions.

At Knight and Pawn in Henrico County, owner Ben Goldberg said every time Democrats push gun legislation, sales explode. Another retailer, Stateside Tactical, reported…

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