Google AI Snippets Are Choking Traffic to Pro-Gun News Outlets

It’s even worse than AmmoLand lets on in this article and it’s not just the 2nd Amendment, either. Even the so-called ‘Free Speech’ social media site is throttling conservative and Pro-Southern content. Stats all show a sudden plummet while still increasing followers. That is one reason Dixie Drudge moved Southern Nation News to a subscription-based platform. As Lone Watie said, ‘We shall endeavor to persevere!’ - DD

AmmoLand News is facing one of its toughest battles yet—not in court or in Congress, but online.

Across the internet, artificial intelligence “snippets” are pulling content from pro-gun publishers, summarizing it directly on search platforms, and stripping away the need for readers to actually click through to the original sites.

For mainstream outlets, this trend is damaging enough. But for pro-Second Amendment publishers like AmmoLand News, the impact is multiplied by Big Tech’s built-in anti-gun roadblocks.

A Digital Wall Around Pro-Gun News

Unlike lifestyle blogs or sports pages, gun-related news and reviews are trapped behind extra barriers. Search engines and platforms like YouTube often tag this content with “harmful content” warnings, age gates, or ad restrictions, making it harder to reach new readers or advertise to old ones.

This means when AI systems serve up snippets of AmmoLand’s original reporting, they cut off the ability for readers to continue on to the full article—while also preventing the site from regaining visibility by blocking pro 2A publishers from traditional ad buys to replace lost traffic.

The result: traffic declines that can’t be bought back.

Why It Matters to You

The effect isn’t abstract. Traffic drives revenue, and revenue keeps independent media alive, paying your favorite writers, editors, and keeping the “lights on”. Without it, the field is left to large, anti-gun news organizations funded by their mega-millionaire…

