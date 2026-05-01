“I Am the NRA”

(Sean Mahoney, AmmoLand) - NRA 2.0 has a simple obligation: it must remember where the movement to reform the organization began.

The push for accountability, transparency, and a return to the NRA’s core mission did not emerge from some vague “good-governance seminar.” It came from board members like Oliver North, Esther Schneider, Timothy Knight, and me, who put our reputations on the line to expose financial mismanagement, weak oversight, and a culture of retaliation.

The reforms now underway, tighter governance, court-ordered compliance, and a restructured board, are the direct descendants of that whistleblowing moment. If the “new NRA” wants credibility with gun-rights patriots, it must not just celebrate the reforms it has made but explicitly acknowledge that it would not have them without the courage of those who first demanded them.

The NRA has been forced to change course in ways that would have seemed unthinkable during the LaPierre era. The organization has shed its old governance model, accepted court-ordered reforms, and restructured around tighter finances and greater transparency. Yet, despite those real changes, the NRA has not yet rebuilt the trust, membership base, or…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight