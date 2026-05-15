Arkansas Lawmakers Ask Trump DOJ to Investigate ATF Raid That Killed Bryan Malinowski

(AmmoLand) - A group of Arkansas state senators has sent a letter to President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice (DOJ) demanding an investigation into a botched 2024 Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) raid that ended in the death of Clinton National Airport Director Bryan Malinowski.

Mr. Malinowski was an avid firearms collector who purchased multiple guns. He would attend gun shows to sell firearms he no longer wanted. The ATF opened an investigation into the man, believing he was engaged in the business of selling firearms without a federal firearms license (FFL). Arkansas allows the private sale of guns between individuals without requiring an FFL.

On March 19, 2024, ATF agents and Little Rock police executed a search warrant at Malinowski’s home at 6 a.m. to look for evidence of wrongdoing. The ATF breached the door with a battering ram. According to Malinowski’s wife, he believed the intruders were home invaders. He fired at the agents, striking one in the foot. Law enforcement officers returned fire, hitting Malinowski in the head. Two days later, he was pronounced dead at the age of 53.

The letter reads: “Awakened by the sound of the breach, Mr. Malinowski retrieved a handgun and encountered an armed silhouette entering his home. He fired toward the intruder’s feet. An ATF agent immediately returned fire, striking Mr. Malinowski in the forehead and killing him. Mrs. Malinowski was standing only inches behind him.”

The raid has left many questions and few answers. Mr. Malinowski had no criminal record. He was a well-liked member of the community with a high-paying job. Many Arkansans, including Arkansas State Senator…

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