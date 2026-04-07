Canada Going On Gun-Grabbing Spree

(Had 2024 been stolen, this is what your government would be working toward. If 2026 or 2028… Eternal Vigilance! - DD)

(Harold Hutchinson, Daily Caller) - Canada may turn to retired police officers to carry out a door-to-door confiscation of firearms, a senior official told a member of Parliament during a March hearing.

Then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced legislation known as C-21 to freeze handgun purchases and a “buy back” of military-style semi-automatic firearms in May 2022, with the bill receiving Royal Assent in December 2023. Conservative Member of Parliament Dane Lloyd of Alberta questioned Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree about the apparent large-scale refusal to comply from gun owners.

“Minister, the declaration period for firearms owners is scheduled to end next week. So far, only 2.5 percent of the estimated two million effected firearms have been declared and 98 percent [of] firearms owners haven’t made a declaration,” Lloyd said. “So, if they’re not declaring by next week…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight