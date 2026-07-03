The Insane John Brown Showed What the Second Amendment Is Really About

(The American Tribune) - My friend John Carter recently published a fantastic article titled “Why Don’t British Men Do Something?” in which he notes that 1) it is actually the Northern Irish who have “done something” about immigration by inflicting limited and organized violence on the state and its pets (migrants) until some sort of behind the scenes deal was struck, 2) that the mainland British men generally have not done the same, and 3) that American men largely haven’t “done anything” about migration or black crime either despite being armed to the teeth.

American men, armed to the teeth as no other people on Earth, have allowed themselves to be pushed around this way and that since the sleep of the good Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior (PBUH) was disturbed by his little dream.

-Why Don’t British Men Do Something?

The existence of AR-15s, apparently, is not enough to stop this sort of thing from happening…or to hold the guilty accountable after the fact, at any level of the guilt chain. Decarlos Brown is “mentally incapable,” you see…so just sit down and take it.

Such raises an interesting question: if not the British, and not the Americans, then why the Northern Irish? Wouldn’t the Ulster Scots in America, at least, be expected to act the same way as their cousins across the sea? Wouldn’t the steady drumbeat of these sorts of horrible crimes in America, and the well-armed nature of the citizenry, make that even more likely?

One would think, but such has not been the case. Murals were painted after the death of Iryna Zarutska at…

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