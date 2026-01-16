Virginia Democrats Prepare Sweeping Gun Control Push

(AmmoLand) - As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2026 session beginning January 14th, gun rights and gun control advocates are gearing up for what promises to be a contentious debate over firearms regulations. Following the 2025 elections, Democrats secured a governing trifecta: control of the House of Delegates (with a strengthened majority), a narrow 21-19 edge in the Senate, and the governorship with Abigail Spanberger set to take office. This shift ends four years of Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoing dozens of gun-related bills, creating space for measures that had previously stalled.

Gun control groups like Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action, which heavily back Democratic candidates, view this as an opportunity to advance “common-sense” reforms. Meanwhile, organizations such as the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA), and Gun Owners of America (GOA) warn of an aggressive assault on Second Amendment rights, urging gun owners to mobilize for Lobby Day on January 19, 2026. Prefiled bills and statements from lawmakers indicate several key proposals are on the horizon, many of which echo vetoed legislation from prior sessions…

