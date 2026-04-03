FireArm Friday: When Cops Become Tools of Oppression - #2A
New Jersey State Police officially ignoring First, Second Amendments
New Jersey State Police officially ignoring First, Second Amendments
(Lee Williams, The Gun Writer) - For decades the New Jersey State Police have maintained a “good ol’ boy” culture, according to one man who is trying to bring sunlight into the darkened corridors of police power.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for police, but they are not more special than you or me,” said New Jersey resident, John Petrolino.
Petrolino is a U.S. Merchant Marine Officer, author, board member of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, husband and father of a nine-year-old son.
Problems first began when Petrolino attempted to obtain a New Jersey carry permit. The four-month process cost him hundreds of dollars for the permit itself plus training and background-check fees and must be renewed every two years.
“I have both First and Second Amendment permits,” he said Monday. “Don’t forget they make journalists get a New Jersey press card, too.”
Petrolino became curious about the Second Amendment rights New Jersey residents have, compared to those of retired state police, so he sent a series of…
Washington went to Trenton for nothing.