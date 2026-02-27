It’s A Fair Question

(Steve Charles, The Revolver Dispatch) - Every so often, usually at a gun counter or in a comment section somewhere, the question comes around again.

“Why would you carry a revolver?”

It’s a fair question.

We live in the age of polymer and striker-fired efficiency. Pistols from companies like Glock, Sig and Smith & Wesson hold more rounds than a service revolver ever dreamed of. They’re lighter. They’re flatter. They’re easier for many people to shoot quickly and well. Some wear red dots. Some are compensated. Most of them hold anywhere from 10-20 rounds of ammunition.

And they work.

So why carry five or six?

I’ve asked myself that more than once.

It Isn’t About Nostalgia

I didn’t come to revolvers because I dislike modern pistols. I own them. I train with them. I respect what they…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight